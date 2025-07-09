BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.89%)
DGKC 168.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
GCIL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
HUBC 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
MLCF 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
NBP 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.49%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.12%)
PIAHCLA 22.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.62%)
PIBTL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.97%)
PREMA 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 119.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.63%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
TREET 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,576 Decreased By -237.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 132,581 Decreased By -821.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,343 Decreased By -308.7 (-0.76%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 12:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his meeting with US President Donald Trump focused on efforts to free hostages held in Gaza, and stressed his determination to “eliminate” the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas.

Netanyahu added that the leaders discussed the consequences and possibilities of “the great victory we achieved over Iran,” during his third US visit since Trump began his second term on January 20.

Trump met Netanyahu on Tuesday for the second time in two days to discuss the situation in Gaza, as the president’s Middle East envoy indicated that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement on a ceasefire deal after nearly two years of war.

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A delegation from Qatar, the host of indirect talks between Israeli negotiators and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, met senior White House officials before Netanyahu’s arrival on Tuesday, Axios said, citing a source familiar with the details.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report.

White House US President Donald Trump Hamas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas Israel Hamas ceasefire US Hamas talks Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Pak Suzuki revises bike prices in Pakistan following NEV tax imposition

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

How US buyers of critical minerals bypass China’s export ban

Saudi crown prince meets Iranian foreign minister in Jeddah

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Read more stories