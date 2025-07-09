Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his meeting with US President Donald Trump focused on efforts to free hostages held in Gaza, and stressed his determination to “eliminate” the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas.

Netanyahu added that the leaders discussed the consequences and possibilities of “the great victory we achieved over Iran,” during his third US visit since Trump began his second term on January 20.

Trump met Netanyahu on Tuesday for the second time in two days to discuss the situation in Gaza, as the president’s Middle East envoy indicated that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement on a ceasefire deal after nearly two years of war.

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A delegation from Qatar, the host of indirect talks between Israeli negotiators and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, met senior White House officials before Netanyahu’s arrival on Tuesday, Axios said, citing a source familiar with the details.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report.