Renault set to name interim CEO next week, FT reports

Renault will name an interim CEO next week as it continues to search for a replacement for Luca de Meo, who is to leave the carmaker to head Gucci owner Kering, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The French carmaker has narrowed its shortlist to internal Renault candidates Denis Le Vot and Francois Provost, as well as former Stellantis executive Maxime Picat, the report said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the FT report.

Renault did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported last week, citing analysts, that Le Vot, who heads Renault’s low-cost Dacia brand, and Picat were seen as suitable fits to continue the French automaker’s turnaround.

Provost is currently the chief procurement, partnerships and public affairs officer at Renault, according to his LinkedIn page.

The company faced a timeline to appoint a permanent chief by July 15, the report added. De Meo’s departure from Renault is also effective that day.