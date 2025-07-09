BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.89%)
DGKC 168.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
GCIL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
HUBC 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
MLCF 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
NBP 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.49%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.12%)
PIAHCLA 22.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.62%)
PIBTL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.97%)
PREMA 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 119.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.63%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
TREET 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,576 Decreased By -237.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 132,581 Decreased By -821.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,343 Decreased By -308.7 (-0.76%)
Jul 09, 2025
Markets

Palm extends gains on stronger Dalian oils, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.43% to 4,166 ringgit ($980.00) by the midday break. It had gained 2.12% in the previous two sessions.

Palm was supported by good gains in Dalian’s RBD palm olein and a continued depreciation of the local currency, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.30%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.52%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.54% Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.33% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,195 ringgit per ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,219 ringgit to 4,233 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian palm oil group said on Tuesday the country’s exports to the United States may fall due to the 32% tariffs threatened on Indonesian goods, allowing competitors in Malaysia to gain market share as they face lower tariffs.

