BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.89%)
DGKC 168.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
GCIL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
HUBC 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
MLCF 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
NBP 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.49%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.12%)
PIAHCLA 22.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.62%)
PIBTL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.97%)
PREMA 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 119.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.63%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
TREET 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,576 Decreased By -237.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 132,581 Decreased By -821.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,343 Decreased By -308.7 (-0.76%)
Jul 09, 2025
China stocks edge higher even as factory deflation deepens

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,507.69 points
Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 11:41am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks edged up on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with Beijing were progressing well, but gains were limited by factory deflation as firms cut prices amid weak demand. Hong Kong shares inched lower.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,507.69 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index edged 0.32% higher.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.29%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index traded 0.8% higher and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index dipped 0.35%?.

  • Trump on Tuesday said he would impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, broadening his trade war that has rattled markets worldwide.

  • Trump also said trade talks have been going well with the European Union and China, though he added he is only days away from sending a tariff letter to the EU.

  • “We have had a really good relationship with China lately, and we’re getting along with them very well. They’ve been very fair on our trade deal, honestly,” Trump said, adding that he has been speaking regularly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • “It may boost market sentiment in the short term,” said Deng Lijun, analyst, Huajin Securities. “The new wave of tariff increases did not involve China, and the United States had lifted export restrictions to China for chip design software developers and ethane, and Sino-US trade tensions have eased in the short term,” Deng said, adding that risk appetite for A-shares may rebound once Beijing and Washington reach a tariff deal.

  • Meanwhile, China’s producer deflation deepened to its worst level in almost two years in June as the economy grapples with uncertainty over a global trade war and subdued demand at home, piling pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.

  • “Combined with the persistently negative GDP deflator, deflation remains a concern,” said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.74% at 23,970.39 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.76% to 8,642.44 points.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was down 0.39%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.08%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

