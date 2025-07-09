BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Markets

Nissan has halted production of three models for Canada at two US plants, Nikkei reports

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 11:34am

TOKYO: Nissan Motor has suspended production of three vehicle models for Canada at its Tennessee and Mississippi plants amid mutual tariffs imposed by the US and Canada on auto exports, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The production halt, which began in May, affects the Pathfinder and Murano SUVs made in Tennessee and the Frontier pickup trucks produced in Mississippi, the report said.

Nissan was not immediately able to comment on the report, a spokesperson said.

The Trump administration imposed 25% additional tariffs on auto imports in April, prompting Canada to implement retaliatory tariffs.

Mazda Motor also halted Canada-bound production at its Alabama plant while boosting production for the US market, the company said in May.

Nissan shares were trading down 3.0% by mid-morning in Tokyo, underperforming a 0.14% fall in the benchmark Nikkei index.

