BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
DCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.96%)
DGKC 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.82%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
HUBC 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.94%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.54%)
MLCF 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
NBP 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.49%)
PAEL 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.39 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.81%)
PIBTL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.82%)
PREMA 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.54%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SNGP 119.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.85%)
SSGC 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.68%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.9%)
TRG 58.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,576 Decreased By -237.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 132,549 Decreased By -853.8 (-0.64%)
KSE30 40,329 Decreased By -322.8 (-0.79%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei gives up early gains as chip-related heavyweights fall

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 11:05am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average surrendered early gains to trade flat on Wednesday, as investors sold chip-related heavyweights to book profits from a recent rally.

The Nikkei was down 0.03% at 39,677.42 by the midday break, after rising 0.7% earlier in the day to 39,971.06.

The index swung between marginal gains and losses during the session. The broader Topix was up 0.3% at 2,824.93.

“The Nikkei opened higher, supported by the yen’s weakness against the dollar. But as soon as the Nikkei rose closer to the 40,000 level, investors sold stocks to book profits,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Overall, the market is firm, with the Topix rising. Investors are rotating their targets day to day.”

Chip-related heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron gave up early gains and were trading down 1.87% and 0.92%, respectively. Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing lost 1.18%.

Automakers rose on the back of a weaker yen, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor up 1.36% and 2.83%, respectively. The yen weakened 0.2% to 146.91 against the dollar.

The greenback extended gains as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners.

A weaker Japanese currency tends to boost shares of exporters, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Energy-related shares rose after oil prices hit a two-week high overnight.

An index for oil refiners jumped 3% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Yoshinoya Holdings jumped 6.56% after the fast-food chain known for “gyudon” beef bowls reported a 9% gain in quarterly net profit, supported by strong sales of its new ramen business.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 82% rose, 15% fell, and 2% traded flat.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei gives up early gains as chip-related heavyweights fall

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

How US buyers of critical minerals bypass China’s export ban

Saudi crown prince meets Iranian foreign minister in Jeddah

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Read more stories