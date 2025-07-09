BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025
Markets

Indian stock benchmarks set to open flat as Trump threatens pharma tariffs

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are expected to open little changed on Wednesday, with investor caution deepening after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on pharma imports, a key export segment for India.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,586.5 points as of 8:15 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near Monday’s close of 25,522.5.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened a 200% tariff on pharma products, a 50% duty on copper and levies on semiconductors, broadening his trade war that has rattled markets worldwide.

The U.S. accounts for nearly a third of India’s pharma exports, which rose 16% to about $9 billion in the last fiscal year, according to government-backed trade body Pharmexcil.

Major stock indexes mostly inched lower, while U.S. copper prices jumped to a record high following Trump’s threats. MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan lost 0.5%.

The U.S. will “pretty soon” charge a 10% tariff on imports from the BRICS countries, Trump said, putting India, which is a part of the bloc, in the crosshairs.

As the uncertainty deepens, investors are pinning their hopes on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

Meanwhile, Trump extended the tariff deadline to August 1 from July 9, allowing more time for negotiations.

Financials led India’s equity benchmarks higher on Tuesday even as tariff jitters capped overall gains. Kotak Mahindra Bank had led the rise after posting a strong quarterly business update.

Investors are awaiting Tata Consultancy Services’ first-quarter earnings, scheduled for release on Thursday.

