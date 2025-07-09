BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025
Gold hovers near one-week low as firmer US dollar, yields weigh

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:16am

Gold prices hovered on Wednesday near their lowest point in more than one week, under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields, as fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump unsettled markets.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,301.50 per ounce as of 0234 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,310.10.

Trump said he would impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Trump reiterated his threat of 10% tariffs on BRICS nations on Tuesday, a day after notifying 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, of tariff increases set to take effect on August 1.

The U.S. dollar index steadied after nearing a two-week high late on Tuesday, while the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hovered near a three-week high.

“Gold prices are holding up impressively well this month against a backdrop of rising yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar … its ability to resist the pressure suggests underlying strength and a bullish bias,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Higher yield increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a weaker dollar makes gold more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Investors will closely examine the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, due later in the day, for hints of potential interest rate cuts amid the central bank’s wait-and-see approach.

“It’s a light week for economic data, but how prices react to minutes from June’s FOMC meeting may help establish where we are in Fed vs. markets policy debate,” Spivak said.

Meanwhile, Americans’ inflation outlook remained stable, with the New York Fed’s latest survey showing one-year inflation estimates at 3%, down from 3.2% in May, while the three- and five-year expectations stayed at 3% and 2.6%, respectively.

Spot silver fell 0.5% at $36.58 per ounce, platinum was down 0.8% at $1,348.78 and palladium lost 0.4% to $1,106.29.

