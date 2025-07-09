Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: The government remains fully committed to implement the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan, with a view to raising the tax-to-GDP ratio and transforming it into a modern, efficient, and accountable revenue authority that is essential to fiscal sustainability.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government, which was held on Tuesday.

The committee was given a detailed presentation by the Power Division on the Power Planning and Monitoring Company, outlining its institutional background, strategic functions, key achievements, progress on high-impact functions, and future plans.

Govt unveils ambitious digital overhaul for FBR in Budget 2025–26

The presentation focused on enhancing the role of PPMC as a technical backbone for planning and performance monitoring in the power sector, with particular emphasis on evidence-based forecasting, system efficiency, and sectoral coordination. A preliminary presentation was also made by the Law Division on its scope of work, performance benchmarks, ongoing rightsizing initiatives, and their broader implications for public policy and service delivery.

The presentation included a comprehensive overview of the division’s attached departments and proposed measures to improve institutional efficiency, eliminate functional overlaps, and achieve better outcomes through leaner administrative structures.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Committee considered a set of recommendations submitted by the Sub-Committee on Rightsizing, chaired by Salman Ahmad, Ambassador-at-Large, pertaining to the organisational framework of the Revenue Division.

The proposals outlined a broad approach to institutional reform aimed at enhancing structural efficiency, optimising human resource deployment, and strengthening alignment with overarching national objectives. Emphasis was placed on promoting a results-oriented governance model through improved performance management systems and the adoption of accountability mechanisms to support more effective and responsive public service delivery.

Chairing the meeting, the finance minister underscored that the FBR stands at the core of Pakistan’s fiscal architecture. The government remains fully committed to implementing the FBR transformation plan approved by the prime minister, with a view to raising the tax-to-GDP ratio and transforming FBR into a modern, efficient, and accountable revenue authority that is essential to fiscal sustainability, he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of embedding performance-driven human resource practices across the organisation to ensure that every rupee of public expenditure translates into measurable improvements in tax collection, compliance, and service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and senior officials from the relevant ministries and divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025