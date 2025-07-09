Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has sought six months’ data of detection bills from Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) after finding glaring discrepancies in bills of April 2025. Sources told Business Recorder that Nepra Regional Office Sukkar conducted an audit of detection bills for the month of April 2025.

It was observed that no proper records were available at the time at the Revenue Office, Sukkur Division, ie, detection bill proforma, supporting documents, discrepancy reports, M&T reports, notices, etc. Moreover, discrepancies were also observed in the record of Revenue Officer, Rohri. And the Revenue Officers failed to furnish the required documents.

The details of detection bills are as follows: (i) Sukkur-1, detection bills 2,915, units - 1,071,939, amount Rs 19.02 million; (ii) Sukkur –II, number of detection bills 2,519, units 794,057, amount Rs 16.66 million; (iii) Sukkur-Bunder Road, number of detection bills 4,484, units 1,256,230, amount Rs 17.55 million; (iv) Sukkur site area, number of detection bills, 1,679, units 879, 059, amount Rs 23.57 million; (v) Sukkur Society, number of detection bills, 5,587, units 1,994, 782, amount Rs 43.16 million; (vi) Sukkar-Golimaar, number of detection bills, 797, units 149,905, amount Rs 3.03 million; and (vii) Panno-Aqil, number of detection bills, 7,319, units 2,439,073 and amount Rs 26.66 million.

The data reflects that a total of 24,300 detection bills were issued by SEPCO in April 2025, amounting to 8.58 million kWh units and a financial impact of approximately Rs. 149.66 million. The highest number of detection bills were charged in Panno-Aqil, i.e., 7,319, followed by Sukkur Society and Sukkur-Bunder Road. Notably, Sukkur Society accounted for the highest billed amount at Rs. 43.16 million, indicating significant billing activity in that sub-division.

Moreover, it was observed that detection bills are being imposed by SEPCO on those consumers who either have recorded low electricity consumption or fall under the protected category. Further it was observed that lump-sum units i.e. 218 units, 294 units, 580 units have been charged to thousands of consumers without any justification.

The sources said, Nepra has directed Chief Executive Officer, SEPCO to submit a detailed report (sub-division-wise) regarding issuance of detection bills for last six months (January 2025 to June 2025) showing account numbers, units charged, amount charged, reason of charging bill, recovery made etc.

Moreover, SEPCO is directed to defer the disputed bills which have been charged without any justification in violation of provisions of Consumer Service Manual (CSM) till finalization of the case by Nepra.

