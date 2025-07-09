Israeli army official says Iran hit some military sites last month

TEL AVIV: An Israeli military official said on Tuesday that Iranian air strikes last month had hit some Israeli military sites, the first such apparent public acknowledgement that such locations had been struck.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with military briefing rules, said that “very few” sites had been hit and that they remained functional.

The official declined to provide further details, including identifying which military locations were affected or how severe the damage was to military infrastructure. Iran carried out waves of air strikes against Israel last month after Israel launched a surprise attack on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and missile arsenal.

The Iranian strikes frequently targeted densely populated cities Tel Aviv and Haifa, and the country’s south around Beersheba, where there are a number of military facilities.

Several residential buildings were hit in the attacks, although the Israeli military says that most incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted during the 12-day war.