BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-09

Israeli army official says Iran hit some military sites last month

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

TEL AVIV: An Israeli military official said on Tuesday that Iranian air strikes last month had hit some Israeli military sites, the first such apparent public acknowledgement that such locations had been struck.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with military briefing rules, said that “very few” sites had been hit and that they remained functional.

The official declined to provide further details, including identifying which military locations were affected or how severe the damage was to military infrastructure. Iran carried out waves of air strikes against Israel last month after Israel launched a surprise attack on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and missile arsenal.

The Iranian strikes frequently targeted densely populated cities Tel Aviv and Haifa, and the country’s south around Beersheba, where there are a number of military facilities.

Several residential buildings were hit in the attacks, although the Israeli military says that most incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted during the 12-day war.

Israeli military Iran Israel war Iran attack on Israel Iranian air strikes

Comments

200 characters

Israeli army official says Iran hit some military sites last month

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories