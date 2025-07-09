China air chief praises performance of PAF

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), Lieutenant General Wang Gang, has praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s exemplary performance during the recent conflict with India, calling it a “textbook example of precision, discipline, and courage” in the face of unprovoked aggression.

The remarks came during a high-level meeting at Air Headquarters Islamabad, where General Wang led a Chinese defence delegation and called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

General Wang commended PAF’s cutting-edge capabilities and its seamless integration of Multi-Domain Operations, highlighting China’s keen interest in learning from PAF’s battle-proven experience. He also paid tribute to the strategic foresight and professional acumen of the PAF leadership.

The two sides discussed regional security dynamics, mutual interests, and avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in airpower and operational synergy. The Air Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening strategic and technological cooperation with China.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation was briefed on PAF’s evolving force structure, operational doctrine, and strategic initiatives. Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reiterated the historic and time-tested nature of Pakistan-China ties, rooted in mutual trust and shared aspirations for regional peace and stability.

The engagement reaffirmed the two countries’ resolve to deepen their defence partnership through collaboration, innovation, and mutual learning.

