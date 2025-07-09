BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
2025-07-09

Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU green light

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

BRUSSELS, (Belgium): EU ministers gave the final green light on Tuesday for Bulgaria to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, making it the single currency area’s 21st member.

Bulgaria’s switch from the lev to the euro comes nearly 19 years after the country of 6.4 million people joined the European Union.

“We did it!” Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov said.

“We thank all institutions, partners and everyone whose efforts made this landmark moment possible. The government remains committed to a smooth and effective transition to the euro in the interest of all citizens,” Jeliazkov said on X.

In adopting the legal texts necessary for the move, EU finance ministers officially set the euro at 1.95583 Bulgarian lev.

“Joining the euro area is much more than just about replacing lev with euro. It is about building a brighter and more prosperous future for Bulgaria and its citizens at the heart of Europe,” EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis said after the approval.

“The euro will bring new opportunities, investments, jobs and growth,” he said.

The European Commission last month said the EU’s poorest country had fulfilled the strict conditions to adopt the euro, while the European Central Bank (ECB) also gave a positive opinion.

Bulgaria’s journey to joining the eurozone has had a stormy political backdrop with seven elections in three years — the last in October 2024.

But recent polls show Bulgarian society remains divided on the euro, with experts attributing the scepticism largely to fears of rising prices and declining purchasing power.

President Rumen Radev shocked many when he proposed holding a referendum on the matter but that was given short shrift by the Bulgarian parliament.

Since June, protesters have gathered in Sofia to call for “keeping the Bulgarian lev”. A symbolic protest camp with several tents has been set up near the presidency and the Bulgarian National Bank in the capital. Far-right opposition parties have used the issue to promote anti-EU narratives.

