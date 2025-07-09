Three dead in Red Sea attack as Houthis resume campaign

DUBAI: An ongoing attack on a cargo vessel in the Red Sea has killed three people, an EU maritime force said Tuesday, after Yemen’s Houthi rebels resumed their campaign against shipping in the vital waterway.

The Eternity, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, had been badly damaged and was under “continuous attack” since Monday in waters off Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

“The vessel has sustained significant damage and has lost all propulsion,” UKMTO, which is run by the British navy, said in a statement.

“The vessel is surrounded by small craft and is under continuous attack.”

Operation Aspides, the European Union military force deployed in the Red Sea in response to the Houthis’ attacks on shipping, told AFP that “the chief engineer, an oiler and an engine cadet” were killed.

It also reported “at least two injured, including a Russian electrician who lost a leg”.

All but one of the 22 crew are Filipino, according to Philippines officials.

The US embassy in Yemen in a statement on X accused the Houthis of staging the attack on Eternity, describing it as “the most violent” yet and accusing the group of “undermining freedom of navigation in the Red Sea” — the main goal of a May truce between Washington and the group.

While the Iran-backed Houthis did not claim responsibility, it comes after the group struck another cargo ship, the Magic Seas, on Sunday — their first such action this year.

The two incidents in quick succession raised fears of a return to regular Houthi attacks on a vital shipping route that previously carried about 12 percent of global trade.

They also come as the United States pushes for fresh nuclear talks with Iran, the Houthis’ powerful backer, following the 12-day war with Israel.

Mohammed Albasha, of the US-based Basha Report Risk Advisory, said the rebels may be trying to exert pressure on the United States and Israel.

“The (Magic Seas) attack could be intended as a subtle message to both Washington and Tel Aviv that Iran’s allied groups remain capable and active,” he said.

“The message is clear. The Houthis still have the ability to disrupt and are carefully choosing when to act,” he added.

‘Axis’ leader

On Monday, the Houthis said they used unmanned boats, missiles and drones against the Magic Seas, their first attack on a cargo vessel this year.

All 22 people aboard the Greek-owned carrier were rescued on Monday. The Houthis said the vessel had sunk.

The rebels, who have controlled large swathes of Yemen for more than a decade, began targeting Israel and ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023.

The attacks have forced many freight companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, normally the fastest route between Asia and Europe.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their anti-ship campaign in January during a ceasefire in Gaza.

They later came under weeks of heavy US bombardment aimed at preventing a resumption of their attacks, before striking a ceasefire.

The rebels had previously told AFP they would continue targeting “Israeli ships” despite the US truce, which was meant to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Israel, stung by regular Houthi missile attacks, has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including a wave of air raids on Sunday.

Nadwa Dawsari, of the Middle East Institute think tank, said that although the Houthis say they are fighting for the Palestinians, the Red Sea campaign “is bigger than Gaza” for the rebels.

“These strikes boost their regional standing, fuel their narrative and advance their goal of becoming the new leader of the ‘Axis of Resistance’, all while reinforcing Iran’s broader regional agenda,” she posted on X.