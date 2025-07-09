ATC sends Mahrang, BYC activists on 10-day physical remand

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Tuesday handed Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Chief Dr Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the group into police custody for 10 days, extending their three-month detention.

In March, Mahrang and other BYC members were arrested for “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”; a day after the group faced a police crackdown for protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

The BYC is a Baloch advocacy group working against enforced disappearances since 2018. Mahrang is currently held at the Hudda District Prison in Quetta under a March 22 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO); a law that empowers authorities to arrest and detain individuals suspected of posing a threat to public order.

Aside from Mahrang, other BYC organisers who were sent on a 10-day remand today include Sibghatullah Shah, Beberg Baloch, Ghaffar Baloch, Gulzadi and Beebow Baloch.

Mahrang’s sister, Nadia Baloch, appealed in June against the rejection of a petition pleading against her detention under the MPO. The appeal before the Supreme Court contended that the high court order was contrary to the Constitution, law and facts.

The petition alleged that her repeated unlawful detention and labelling her as a sympathiser of militants was a planned effort by the respondents to stop her from raising her voice for missing persons.

The same month, the Kech chapter of the BYC launched a three-day hunger strike in front of the Turbat Press Club in protest of the arrests of the leadership. Constitutional petitions seeking the release of the activists were rejected by the Balochistan High Court in May.