Federal capital: Timely completion of emergency, cancer hospital project directed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal Tuesday directed the officials and other concerned quarters for timely completion of under construction emergency and cancer hospital project in the federal capital as well as installation of MRI machine at Polyclinic Hospital.

During his visit to the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS), the minister directed fast-tracking of cancer hospital construction with increased workforce and double shifts.

In a decisive move to enhance diagnostic capacity, Kamal instructed the immediate installation of an MRI machine at Polyclinic Hospital. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services to the public at all costs, stating, "Access to timely and quality medical care is a fundamental right of every citizen."

During the visit, Kamal ordered comprehensive feasibility and master plan for old Polyclinic hospital building upgradation with modern Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system integration.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Federal Secretary of Health Syed Waqarul Hassan.

The visit was aimed at reviewing healthcare facilities and service delivery at one of the capital's key public sector hospitals.

The health minister conducted a thorough inspection of all hospital departments and evaluated the services being provided to the patients. He visited the medical wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and dialysis centre, where he received briefings on the current infrastructure and operational status.

The executive director of Polyclinic provided a detailed presentation on the hospital’s facilities and areas requiring immediate improvement.

While acknowledging the efforts of the staff, Mustafa Kamal directed that 20 additional beds be added to the dermatology and psychiatry departments located at G-7/3-4 to cater to the growing patient load.

He also ordered the development of a comprehensive feasibility plan for upgrading the old building of Polyclinic Hospital, incorporating a modern HVAC. The minister emphasised that this should be aligned with a holistic service delivery improvement plan to ensure better healthcare outcomes for the public.

Later, the federal health minister visited the under-construction New Emergency Block at PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences), where he assessed the pace of construction work. He was briefed by the executive director of PIMS and officials from Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP). The briefing highlighted that the new emergency facility would have a capacity of 200 beds.

Minister Kamal directed the PIMS administration and IDAP to immediately prepare a comprehensive project presentation, including a clear timeline and details of all challenges. “I must be briefed on all obstacles faced by the project, along with deadlines for completion,” he said. He assured that any challenges falling under the ministry’s jurisdiction would be resolved on an urgent basis, and tasks assigned to other stakeholders must be executed on a fast-track basis. He stressed that the new emergency project is directly linked to saving human lives and that swift completion and operationalisation is a national priority.

He also directed that the hospital’s sewage treatment system be upgraded to meet quality standards, and emphasised that the provision of clean drinking water remains a top priority of the ministry.

Concluding his visit, Mustafa Kamal proceeded to inspect the under-construction Cancer Hospital in Islamabad. The project director provided a briefing on the facility, which will be a 200-bed hospital equipped with advanced healthcare technologies. It was shared that the hospital will also feature a PET Scan facility, a major advancement in cancer diagnostics and treatment.

The minister called for a detailed and time-bound presentation on the project and asked to be informed of all existing challenges. To speed up construction, he instructed an increase in the number of labourers and engineers, and directed that work be carried out in double shifts to meet deadlines.

“These projects are not just infrastructure they are a promise to the people of Pakistan. We are determined to deliver on this promise with urgency, efficiency, and full transparency,” Kamal concluded.

