Senate body concerned over Swat’s incident, Sana Yousaf’s murder

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights voiced deep concern over the tragic drowning of 13 tourists in Swat and the murder case of 17-year-old Sana Yousaf, urging immediate institutional accountability, stronger legal safeguards, and improved emergency preparedness.

Chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, the committee condemned the lack of timely response and safety measures that led to the loss of lives in the Swat incident, particularly questioning the absence of early warning systems, rescue infrastructure, and coordination among local authorities.

“This could have happened to anyone’s family. It’s unacceptable,” the chairperson remarked, directing authorities to enforce safety protocols and install protective fencing in vulnerable tourist zones.

A follow-up meeting will be held to assess compliance and assign responsibility.

Turning to the murder case of 17-year-old Yousaf, the committee received a detailed briefing from Islamabad Police.

Lawmakers appreciated the swift apprehension of the suspect within 48 hours and the timely collection of critical forensic and digital evidence. Sana’s mother, specially invited to the meeting, expressed full satisfaction over the police response.

However, concerns were raised regarding gaps in prosecution processes. Senator Irfan Siddiqui highlighted how procedural flaws after the challan stage often weaken cases, allowing offenders to escape justice. He stressed the need for better coordination between investigators and prosecutors. Police officials acknowledged past shortcomings but assured the Committee that all protocols were followed in Sana’s case.

The Committee also addressed long-term solutions, calling for greater public awareness campaigns and school-based education to tackle gender-based violence and harassment.

Chairperson Zehri, expressing grief over Sana’s death, praised the police for their “quick and meticulous investigation” into the matter.

In legislative business, the Committee reviewed two bills — The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill 2024, both moved by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur. It instructed the relevant ministry to finalise consultations and submit revised drafts by July 14, warning no further extensions would be granted.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding human rights and stressed the urgency of effective, coordinated, and accountable action by all government departments.

