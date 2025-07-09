Medical and dental colleges in country: Senate body concerned over mushroom growth

ISLAMMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations Tuesday expressing serious concern over the mushroom growth of medical and dental colleges in the country has asked the relevant quarters to ensure global regulatory standards in medical education of the country.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti to discuss matters related to various health issues.

During the Senator Atta-ur-Rehman raised concerns, stating that previously there used to be only one or two medical colleges, but now there are several located even within a single street. He questioned what criteria are currently in place for opening a medical college or university.

The officials of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) informed the Committee that certain standards and bylaws exist. He added that new, stricter standards have been introduced because the previous ones were inadequate, and that the new laws were specifically designed to address those shortcomings.

Furthermore, the Federal Minister for Health explained that students who are unable to pass the medical entry test often go to Central Asia for education. However, upon returning, their competence does not match the required standard of a qualified medical student, and in the process, their parents end up wasting a significant amount of money.

The chairman committee remarked that this situation highlights a positive aspect if new medical colleges are established while meeting the required criteria, it would not only increase patient beds in hospitals but also prevent students from spending around 5.5 million rupees abroad, only to return with substandard education.

The committee members discussed the consideration of a private member's Bill titled "The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025" introduced by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, in the Senate sitting held on 19th May, 2025 referred to the Committee for consideration and report. Dr Mohammed Humayun stated that just like other Councils, Parliamentarians should also be part of the PM&DC Council.

The President of PM&DC, Dr Rizwan Taj, responded that Parliamentarians cannot be part of the PM&DC Council and have never been in the past. The Chairman Committee refuted this, by stating that you are mistaken Parliamentarians have, in fact, served as Council members on multiple occasions in the past.

The Federal Minister, for Health Mustafa Kamal told the committee that our democratic conditions are not favorable enough to include Parliamentarians as Council members and even I am not a part of the PM&DC Council. Senator Humayun Mohmand remarked, that If you include a member from one sector in the Council, then members should be included in other Council as well. Addressing the Committee, the Minister stated his opposition to the bill.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui remarked that there is no fundamental issue with the bill. He emphasized the vital role of Parliamentarians in legislation and policy-making. Moreover, he stated that we sit in Committees every day to resolve issues and legislate in the House. If we are being given the opportunity to improve a system ourselves, that is a positive step.

He said that It is we who legislate, we who listen to the people’s issues, and if we are included, we can truly make a difference. Senator Humayun also said if you convince me that parliamentarian should not be member of council I will withdrawal the bill.

Senator Talal Chaudhry was also in favour of this bill and stated that either the government should remove everyone from the council, or political members should also be included.

Following this, after details deliberations the Chairman Committee recommended that further deliberations will be held in the next meeting. He stressed the importance of incorporating recommendations from both sides, ensuring that all stakeholders are heard before reaching a final decision.

Dr. Mohammed Humayun also presented another bill, Consideration of a Private Member's Bill titled "The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduced by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, in the Senate sitting held on 19 May, 2025 referred to the Committee for consideration and report, which proposed an amendment to a definition clause. He pointed out that the term "psychologist" had been included in the definition, while "psychiatrist" had been omitted. After which, the Chairman Committee recommended that the amendment be made and brought forward for discussion in the next meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was also given by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on the future plan of MDCAT examination and Health Services Academy. The MDCAT officials told that there are different provisions for MDCAT in the PM&DC Act. Section 9(2)(f) of the Act provides for the Council to make rules and regulations for the conduct of admissions and examinations to be conducted by each province, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan. Section 13(c) provides for the National Medical & Dental Academic Board to formulate the examination procedure and structure for the MDCAT to be conducted by the respective provinces for approval of the Council.

Further they briefed that the MDCAT result of one province shall be valid for the entire country and shall be valid for a period of three years. Each province, GB and ICT shall give preference to the students having domicile of their respective province or territory as the case may be. The PM&DC deadline for completion of MBBS / BDS admissions for coming session is 28 February 2026.

The Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy briefed the Committee about the institution. During the briefing, he stated that no ban had ever been imposed on the Academy. The Chairman Committee pointed out that a ban had, in fact, been imposed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The Vice Chancellor acknowledged this, clarifying that the ban was later uplifted. To this, the Chairman remarked, and then you should not have claimed that no ban was ever imposed.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syedaal khan (Deputy Chairman Senate) Dr Mohammed Humayun Mohammed, Tallal badar, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Irfan ul Siddiqui, Fawzia Arshad, Atta Ur Rehman (Mover) and senior management from the Ministry/relevant departments.

