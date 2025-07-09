BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Naqvi visits Naval HQs

Recorder Report Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday, where he met with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed Pakistan Navy’s strategic role and operational readiness during the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

Special focus was placed on the Navy’s robust maritime defence measures and its swift response under the operation “Marka-e-Haq.”

Minister Naqvi lauded the Pakistan Navy’s high level of preparedness and professionalism in defending the country’s maritime borders against Indian aggression.

He congratulated the naval forces for their successful efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty.

pakistan navy interior minister Mohsin Naqvi Indo Pak tensions Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf Naval Headquarters

