Print 2025-07-09

Mehwish Salman Ali elected President of CxO Global Forum USA Chapter

Published July 9, 2025

KARACHI: Mehwish Salman Ali, visionary CEO and Co-Founder of Zahanat AI and Data Vault Pakistan, has been elected President of the USA Chapter of CxO Global Forum, a leading international platform connecting global C-level executives, technologists, and thought leaders.

This prestigious appointment reflects Ms Mehwish’s extraordinary contributions to artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation across borders.

As President, Mehwish will lead initiatives that promote collaboration between global technology leaders, foster innovation ecosystems, and empower emerging markets through sustainable and inclusive digital strategies.

Commenting on this development, Mehwish said “this appointment represents an opportunity to bridge technological innovation with strategic business leadership on a global scale.”

“I look forward to facilitating meaningful connections between technology leaders and driving initiatives that create lasting impact across industries,” she added.

Mehwish’s appointment marks a continuation of her impactful journey as one of South Asia’s foremost female tech leaders.

She raised $10 million from JR Dallas Tech Fund to scale Pakistan’s AI ecosystem.

As President of the USA Chapter, Mehwish aims at bridging global innovation corridors between the US, South Asia, and the Middle East. She will lead programmes that accelerate AI adoption in education, smart infrastructure, and digital health and expand the Forum’s network by engaging venture capitalists, CIOs, and founders across emerging markets.

