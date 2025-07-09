Maryam pays tribute to Sattar Edhi on anniversary

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that she salutes Abdul Sattar Edhi for his selfless public service.

She highlighted, “Abdul Sattar Edhi’s life teaches us a lesson that if the passion is sincere, even a single individual can serve the humanity.” She paid glowing tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his eighth death anniversary.

She outlined, “Abdul Sattar Edhi is the pride of Pakistan. His name will live till eternity. People like Abdul Sattar Edhi are the ascension of humanity and the glamour of society. Serving humanity without any greed for years speaks volumes of Abdul Sattar Edhi’s distinctive, unparalleled and humane feature of personality.”

The CM affirmed, “Abdul Sattar Edhi’s personality is worth emulating by every human being in the society. Abdul Sattar Edhi’s aim was the welfare of humanity, his mission should continue unabated. Abdul Sattar Edhi’s name has become a symbol of honour and respect across the globe.”

She maintained, “Those who selflessly serve the humanity are included among the most beloved of Allah Almighty.”

She lauded, “The lives of millions of people are being illuminated owing to the bright candle lit by Abdul Sattar Edhi with regard to rendering public service.” She emphasized, “Abdul Sattar Edhi’s life is a beacon light for social workers across the world. Projects like ‘Himmat’ Card, Ration Card and ‘Dhee Rani’ Programme have been launched in Punjab to serve the humanity without any discrimination.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025