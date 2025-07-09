Delay in LG elections: LHC seeks reply from secretary LG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed reply from the secretary local government by July 14 on a petition filed by Jamat-i-Islami challenging the delay in local body elections in Punjab.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that the Punjab government and Election Commission have submitted their replies. He sought further time for reply of secretary local government and the court adjourned the proceedings accordingly.

The petitioner, JI leader Ziaul Salam Ansari, through his counsel contended that the Punjab government has not been conducting the local government polls. He stated that the inordinate delay in the local government elections has been affecting local development and the accountability process in the province. He said the provincial government failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation and asked the court to order the respondents to take immediate steps for conducting local government elections in the Punjab.

