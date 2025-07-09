Independence Day being dedicated to theme ‘Marqa-e-Haq’

ISLAMABAD: Under the directions of the prime minister of Pakistan, a high-level meeting decided that this year’s Independence Day was being dedicated to the theme “Marqa-e-Haq”, the Battle for Truth to honour the courage, faith, and resolve of the nation.

While chairing the high-level meeting on Tuesday, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal reviewed the decisions taken on the celebrations so far.

He reiterated that this year’s Independence Day was being dedicated to the theme “Marqa-e-Haq”, the Battle for Truth to honour the courage, faith, and resolve of the nation. He said that the celebrations will send a clear message to the world that Pakistan stands proud, strong, and committed to its sovereignty. He added that “at the same time, the government aims to highlight the steady progress being made in economic recovery, defence resilience and international recognition of Pakistan’s leadership, economic recovery, and expertise showing that Pakistan’s journey is not just about survival but about rising to its full potential”.

Senior representatives from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and other departments participated in the meeting to discuss how to make the day truly reflective of the feelings, aspirations, and pride of the people of Pakistan.

While discussing the activities of the celebrations, the planning minister stressed that every sector, every directed chairman HEC and secretary Education should ensure that all universities and schools should celebrate the day in the same format. The same was advised for provincial celebrations and celebrations abroad in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

A robust discussion took place where the committee members shared the planned activities and innovative ideas for celebrations at the federal and provincial level. The minister said that a comprehensive plan should be developed with budgets.

Speaking to the participants, Federal Minister Iqbal said: “This year, we are not just commemorating another Independence Day, we are marking a moment of national revival. A moment that reflects the resilience of our people, the resolve of our state, and the rise of Pakistan as a global voice of strength, peace, and purpose. The world has seen that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, it will never compromise on its sovereignty. Our recent defence of our territorial integrity showed our maturity, strength, and our determination to protect regional stability without weakness.”

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing the meeting, said: “The nation stands as one united, unshaken, and ready to defeat any designs against it. Our civil and military forces are shoulder to shoulder. These celebrations will reiterate to the world what they are already telling us that we are united and strong.”

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, shared that extensive plans were underway with song competitions, special programming and a documentary. He assured that the celebrations will be reflective of the achievements of the country and celebrate the global acclaim the country is receiving.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said: “Our schools and students are full of passion and excitement to celebrate the day with different activities like debates, essay competitions, painting competitions and many other exciting initiatives.”

During the meeting, participants shared a range of proposals to ensure that the celebrations reflect the hearts of ordinary Pakistanis and involve everyone — from the cities to the villages, from students to artists, and from businesses to the diaspora. Plans were discussed for national songs, heartfelt dramas, poetry gatherings, documentaries, cultural fairs, public events, school competitions, and global embassy activities, all designed to inspire the nation and tell its story to the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025