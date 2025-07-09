BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Governor visits site of Lyari building collapse

NNI Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, visited the site of the tragic building collapse in Baghdadi, Lyari, describing the incident as one that defies adequate condemnation.

“While the world continues to move forward, this calamity struck, leaving no one the chance to recover,” he remarked.

Tessori praised the Sindh government’s swift actions, including the removal of the director general, but stressed that simply changing personnel will not resolve systemic issues. He called for an investigation into the factors leading to the collapse, specifically regarding the building’s construction timeline and approval process.

The governor emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims without politicizing the matter. He highlighted the presence of many substandard buildings on 80-square-yard plots around the city, all of which will undergo reassessment.

Additionally, he announced the launch of a helpline, “1133,” at the Governor House, assuring that residents of buildings deemed dangerous will receive alternative plots of the same size.

Tessori noted with regret that most of the deceased were from the Hindu community and instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority’s DG to conduct an immediate survey of all dilapidated structures in the city. “This city does not belong to orphans; Lyari belongs to everyone,” he affirmed.

He also pledged to create job opportunities for those affected, stating, “I’ve spoken to the builder; we will reach out to more builders for those who register. The doors of the Governor House are open to all.”

In a related development, residents near the collapsed Junaid Arcade protested, alleging they have been prohibited from returning to their homes for four days, despite being told by the administration to evacuate for only one hour. Many affected families are currently staying with relatives.

Governor Tessori remarked that the gap between one building’s collapse and the subsequent construction reflects a failure of the system. He concluded, “I have always advocated for system reform, and my voice will grow louder.”

Karachi building collapse Kamran tessori Governor of Sindh Lyari building collapse

Comments

200 characters

Governor visits site of Lyari building collapse

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories