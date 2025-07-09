Governor visits site of Lyari building collapse

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, visited the site of the tragic building collapse in Baghdadi, Lyari, describing the incident as one that defies adequate condemnation.

“While the world continues to move forward, this calamity struck, leaving no one the chance to recover,” he remarked.

Tessori praised the Sindh government’s swift actions, including the removal of the director general, but stressed that simply changing personnel will not resolve systemic issues. He called for an investigation into the factors leading to the collapse, specifically regarding the building’s construction timeline and approval process.

The governor emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims without politicizing the matter. He highlighted the presence of many substandard buildings on 80-square-yard plots around the city, all of which will undergo reassessment.

Additionally, he announced the launch of a helpline, “1133,” at the Governor House, assuring that residents of buildings deemed dangerous will receive alternative plots of the same size.

Tessori noted with regret that most of the deceased were from the Hindu community and instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority’s DG to conduct an immediate survey of all dilapidated structures in the city. “This city does not belong to orphans; Lyari belongs to everyone,” he affirmed.

He also pledged to create job opportunities for those affected, stating, “I’ve spoken to the builder; we will reach out to more builders for those who register. The doors of the Governor House are open to all.”

In a related development, residents near the collapsed Junaid Arcade protested, alleging they have been prohibited from returning to their homes for four days, despite being told by the administration to evacuate for only one hour. Many affected families are currently staying with relatives.

Governor Tessori remarked that the gap between one building’s collapse and the subsequent construction reflects a failure of the system. He concluded, “I have always advocated for system reform, and my voice will grow louder.”