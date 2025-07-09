Foreign investments in key sectors discussed

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review the progress of investment initiatives from friendly countries.

Discussions focused on facilitating foreign investments in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and economic development.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to translating investments into tangible economic outcomes, Dar emphasised the need for institutional coordination and fast-tracked implementation.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, chairman SECP, deputy governor SBP and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025