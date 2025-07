KARACHI: An exchange company has announced voluntary closure of operations. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the request of M/s. Money Link Exchange Company (Pvt) Ltd, the Authorization/licence of the company to deal in foreign exchange business has been revoked from the date of closure of its operations.

Accordingly, the company is no more authorized to carry out any type of foreign exchange business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025