DIBPL partners with JazzCash to enhance digital financial solutions

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has joined hands with JazzCash to facilitate and grow inland home remittance transactions to Pakistan through innovative, easy and seamless digital financial solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Dubai Islamic Bank’s Head Office in the presence of senior management from both organisations.

This strategic collaboration enables international remittances to be routed directly into JazzCash accounts via DIBPL’s global network, providing customers with faster, more convenient and secure access to funds. The partnership will also explore innovative digital financial solutions tailored to the needs of freelance community in Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO of DIBPL, said this partnership with JazzCash is motivated by our commitment to deliver inclusive and innovative financial solutions. By combining our international and domestic scale with JazzCash’s extensive last mile digital reach to millions of recipients, we aim to make remittances and digital transactions more accessible, secure, and aligned with the needs of a diverse customer base, he added.

Adding to this, Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, said with over a quarter of Pakistan’s 2.3 million freelancers is already relying on JazzCash for their payments, this partnership with DIBPL allows us to deepen our impact and build tailored solutions for a rapidly growing segment of the digital economy. “Together, we are enabling more seamless cross-border transactions, particularly for freelancers who need fast, secure, and Shariah-compliant access to global payments,” he added.

As Pakistan’s freelance sector continues to gain momentum globally, initiatives like this play a vital role in bridging financial gaps and empowering independent professionals with the right tools to manage and grow their earnings. This partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to promoting financial inclusion, enhancing user convenience, and advancing Pakistan’s digital economy- all within a Shariah-compliant and regulatory-compliant framework.

