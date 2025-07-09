BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-09

DIBPL partners with JazzCash to enhance digital financial solutions

Recorder Report Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has joined hands with JazzCash to facilitate and grow inland home remittance transactions to Pakistan through innovative, easy and seamless digital financial solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Dubai Islamic Bank’s Head Office in the presence of senior management from both organisations.

This strategic collaboration enables international remittances to be routed directly into JazzCash accounts via DIBPL’s global network, providing customers with faster, more convenient and secure access to funds. The partnership will also explore innovative digital financial solutions tailored to the needs of freelance community in Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO of DIBPL, said this partnership with JazzCash is motivated by our commitment to deliver inclusive and innovative financial solutions. By combining our international and domestic scale with JazzCash’s extensive last mile digital reach to millions of recipients, we aim to make remittances and digital transactions more accessible, secure, and aligned with the needs of a diverse customer base, he added.

Adding to this, Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, said with over a quarter of Pakistan’s 2.3 million freelancers is already relying on JazzCash for their payments, this partnership with DIBPL allows us to deepen our impact and build tailored solutions for a rapidly growing segment of the digital economy. “Together, we are enabling more seamless cross-border transactions, particularly for freelancers who need fast, secure, and Shariah-compliant access to global payments,” he added.

As Pakistan’s freelance sector continues to gain momentum globally, initiatives like this play a vital role in bridging financial gaps and empowering independent professionals with the right tools to manage and grow their earnings. This partnership reinforces both organisations’ commitment to promoting financial inclusion, enhancing user convenience, and advancing Pakistan’s digital economy- all within a Shariah-compliant and regulatory-compliant framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JazzCash DIBPL Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited digital financial solutions

Comments

200 characters

DIBPL partners with JazzCash to enhance digital financial solutions

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories