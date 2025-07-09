Chinese envoy meets Mandviwalla

KARACHI: Shi Yuanqiang, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, called on Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip of the Senate, at his office in Senate.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, and regional developments were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed the strong and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing continued collaboration.

Senator Mandviwalla appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan and underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening bilateral relations.

