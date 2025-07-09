BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-09

Wall St stalls as investors grapple with Trump’s latest tariff jolt

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq struggled for direction on Tuesday, as anxiety over President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo overshadowed investor hopes that fresh talks with US trading partners might avert a full-blown global trade war.

At 11:49 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.27 points, or 0.13%, to 44,348.09, the S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.02%, to 6,231.02 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.06 points, or 0.03%, to 20,417.57.

Trump warned on Monday that sweeping new US tariffs would hit countries from Japan and South Korea to smaller trading partners starting Aug. 1—though he hinted at possible reprieves if fresh proposals emerged.

The threat sent all major indexes sharply lower at Monday’s close, but they pared some losses earlier in the session on expectations that the economies would possibly work out favorable trade terms through negotiations before Aug. 1.

Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, held a 40-minute phone call with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday, where the two sides agreed to “actively” continue negotiations.

While investors stayed on the sidelines, the Russell 2000 small-cap index managed to eke out gains of nearly 1%.

The energy index jumped 2.2%, while Utilities , often traded as bond-proxies, dropped 1.1%.

In mega-cap stocks, shares of Tesla gained 2.5% after the stock recorded its steepest single-day fall in nearly a month on Monday.

“The pick up in volatility is a reminder of the degree of uncertainty surrounding trade policy,” said Jordan Rizzuto, chief investment officer of GammaRoad Capital Partners.

Rizzuto also noted that the real risk was not knowing when these tariffs will hit consumers.

The subdued mood stands in sharp contrast to the market turmoil that was unleashed by the “Liberation Day” tariff announcements three months ago, which pushed the Nasdaq into bear territory and dragged the Dow and the S&P 500 into correction.

S&P 500 Wall St Dow Jones Industrial Average US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Wall St stalls as investors grapple with Trump’s latest tariff jolt

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories