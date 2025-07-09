BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-09

Japan’s Nikkei rises on weaker yen

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a weakening yen and as US President Donald Trump gave an additional three-week grace period for tariff negotiations.

The Nikkei gained 0.26% to end at 39,688.81. The broader Topix added 0.17%.

On Monday, Trump began telling selected trade partners that they will see higher tariff rates from August 1, with the original three-month moratorium on “Liberation Day” reciprocal levies expiring on Wednesday. Japan will now see a rate of 25%.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his administration would continue negotiations with the White House to seek a mutually beneficial bilateral deal. Initially touted by Trump’s team as a likely early success, talks with Tokyo remain stalled for weeks, largely over a 25% tariff on Japanese auto imports.

“It’s very clear that it will be very difficult” to overcome the obstacles to an agreement on autos, said the chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, Masayuki Kichikawa, who sees the 25% duty on the sector sticking.

Donald Trump Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises on weaker yen

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories