ISLAMABAD: ASEAN Heads of Missions in Pakistan including Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar ahead of his participation in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting later this week.

They reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan’s partnership with Association of South East Asian Nations and its member states.

