Nov 26 protest: Arrest warrants issued for two PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for not appearing before it in a case registered against them in connection with the November 26 protest.

The ATC Judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case also involving PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders, issued directives that all the accused must ensure their attendance during the next hearing to be held on July 15.

The judge remarked that copies of the charge sheet will be distributed to the accused at the upcoming hearing. The court issued arrest warrants for two absent accused and adjourned the hearing till July 15.

PTI lawyers Murtaza Hussain Turi, Sardar Masroof, Aamna Ali, and Zahid Bashir Dar, appeared in court.

The case was registered at Kohsar police station following the PTI’s November 26 protest.

