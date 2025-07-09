Court orders blocking of 27 YouTube channels

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday ordered the blocking of 27 YouTube channels for their alleged involvement in disseminating and propagating fake and misleading information against the state institutions.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah, hearing a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)’s petition, ordered the blocking of 27 local YouTube channels.

According to the two-page written order, the enquiry officer of the police station Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad (CCCI), of the NCCIA has approached the court under Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), 1898 and stated that during the course of inquiry evidence regarding 27 YouTube channels it came on record the channels are involved in publicly disseminating/ propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/officials.

The order says that in the light of facts explained and evidence presented by the enquiry officer, this court is convinced that the subject matter constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Penal Laws of Pakistan.

The head/officer incharge of the security department/custodian of records to Google LLC, D/B/A YouTube 901 Cheery Ave, San Bruno, CA 94066, USA, is therefore directed to block/remove the 27 channels.

The list of channels ordered to be blocked includes those operated byHaider Mehdi, Siddique Jaan, Sabee Kazmi, Orya Maqbool Jan, Arzoo Kazmi, Rana Uzair Speaks, Sajid Gondal, Habib Akram, Matiullah Jan MJtv, Asad Toor Uncensored, Imran Riaz Khan,Sabir Shakir, Imran Khan, Aftab Iqbal, Abdul Qadir, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Ahmad Noorani Youtube, Nazar Chohan Youtube, Moeed Pirzada Youtube, Makhdoom Shahabud Din, and Shayan Ali.

The court also ordered blocking of channel namely, Charsadda Journalist, Naya Pakistan, Daily Qudrat, Real Entertainment TV, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Naila Pakistani Reaction.

The petition field by the NCCIA is conducting an inquiry with the approval of the competent authority regarding Youtube channels who are involved in disseminating and propagating fake and misleading information against the state institutions which is likely to cause fear, panic, disorder or unrest in the general public or society along with defamatory and fake remarks/information, which violates the privacy and harms the dignity of the officials of state institutions.

It says that the said YouTube channels are found involved in sharing highly intimidating, provocative and derogatory contents against state institutions and officials of state of Pakistan. The said YouTube channels are a source of publicly disseminating/propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/officials. Through these channels, the accused attempted to provoke the general public and armed forces personnel by trying to create a feeling of ill-will among pillars of the state, it says.

It says that during the enquiry it came on the record that these YouTube channels are involved in publicly disseminating/propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/officials, it says.

The subpoena/warrant may kindly be issued to “Google LLC, D/B/A YouTube 901 Cheery Ave, San Bruno, CA 94066 USA” for removal/blocking of the 27 channels, the court’s order says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025