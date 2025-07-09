Smuggled goods seized in raid at Yusuf Goth Terminal

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on Tuesday seized a substantial quantity of smuggled foreign goods worth millions during a raid at Yusuf Goth Terminal.

According to the details, the raid, which was conducted with the assistance of the Sachal Rangers 91 Wing, targeted multiple warehouses established at the Yusuf Goth bus terminal, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of illegally imported goods.

The ASO successfully confiscated various categories of smuggled items during the operation, including Iranian skimmed milk powder, Ajinomoto Chinese salt, foreign textiles, Iranian tiles, crockery, and auto spare parts. All seized items have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

