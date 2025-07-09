BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Justice Junaid Ghaffar sworn in as CJ SHC

INP Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar took oath of his office in Karachi on Tuesday. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice at a ceremony which was held at the historic venue where the Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, took his oath as the country’s first Governor-General.

The event was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries. This marked the first time that the oath ceremony was held at this significant location. Later, Justice Junaid Ghaffar visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha. He also laid floral wreath on the Mazar of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointments of chief justices of the four high courts. Law Ministry has issued notifications of the appointment of chief justices after approval by the President.

The Law Ministry has issued notification of appointment of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The notifications of appointment of Justice SM Attique Shah as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Rozi Khan as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Justice Junaid Ghaffar as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) have also been issued.

Murad Ali Shah Sindh High Court Kamran tessori Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar

Comments

200 characters

Justice Junaid Ghaffar sworn in as CJ SHC

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories