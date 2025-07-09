Justice Junaid Ghaffar sworn in as CJ SHC

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar took oath of his office in Karachi on Tuesday. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice at a ceremony which was held at the historic venue where the Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, took his oath as the country’s first Governor-General.

The event was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries. This marked the first time that the oath ceremony was held at this significant location. Later, Justice Junaid Ghaffar visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha. He also laid floral wreath on the Mazar of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointments of chief justices of the four high courts. Law Ministry has issued notifications of the appointment of chief justices after approval by the President.

The Law Ministry has issued notification of appointment of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The notifications of appointment of Justice SM Attique Shah as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Rozi Khan as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Justice Junaid Ghaffar as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) have also been issued.