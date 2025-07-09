BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Jul 09, 2025
Justice SM Atique Shah sworn in as CJ PHC

Amjad Ali Shah Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

PESHAWAR: Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) here at the Governor House on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah at the ceremony held at Governor House Peshawar, which was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Minister for SAFRON Amir Muqam, Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Dr Ibadullah, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Ahmed, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, heads of administrative departments, members of the judiciary, senior lawyers, and other distinguished guests.

Following the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah at the Governor House, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a separate meeting with the newly sworn-in Chief Justice and other senior judges of the Peshawar High Court.

During the meeting, the Governor discussed matters related to the overall law and order situation in the province. He acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring justice and maintaining social stability.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of close coordination between the judiciary and executive institutions to strengthen the rule of law and address public grievances effectively.

He also appreciated the judiciary’s continued efforts in upholding constitutional values and delivering timely justice.

The meeting concluded with mutual resolve to uphold legal principles and ensure peace and security in the region.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointments of Chief Justices of the four high courts. Law Ministry has issued notifications of the appointment of Chief Justices after approval by the President.

The Law Ministry has issued notification of appointment of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the new Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

