Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

KP govt launches digital identity system ‘Khyber Pass’

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officially launched a digital identity system named ‘Khyber Pass’ on Tuesday.

A formal ceremony marking the inauguration of the system was held at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formally launched it.

The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Shafqat Ayaz, members of the provincial cabinet, members of the provincial assembly, and senior government officials.

Khyber Pass is the first-of-its-kind digital identity system in Pakistan based on a QR code mechanism. It will be integrated with NADRA and other government databases, enabling citizens to access all their identity-related information online. With this system, citizens will no longer need to repeatedly provide personal information to avail government services.

Through a single Khyber Pass digital account, residents will be able to access all public services offered by the provincial government. The unified QR code will serve as a gateway to services such as health, education, taxation, licensing, property records, and more—eliminating the need for multiple registrations or form submissions.

