Punjab police intensify search, sweep, combing operations

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have intensified its province-wide search, sweep, and combing operations, with 335 operations conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

According to police officials, over 10,400 suspects were checked during these operations, resulting in the detention of 22 suspicious individuals. In addition, 21 targeted search and sweep operations led to the questioning of 2,360 people and the arrest of two more suspects. Law enforcement authorities also arrested 86 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes, 43 court absconders, and 20 habitual criminals.

A significant cache of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered during the crackdown. In encounters with criminal elements, eight offenders were neutralized while eight others were arrested in injured condition.

The Inspector General Police said the ongoing operations will continue throughout Muharram to ensure security and bring anti-state and criminal elements to justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025