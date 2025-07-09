BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-09

Pindi City and Cantt Circles: IESCO installs over 884,000 AMI meters

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Syed Mohsin Raza Gilani, project director of IESCO’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), has announced the successful installation of over 884,000 AMI meters in Rawalpindi City and Cantt Circles.

This milestone marks a significant step in IESCO’s ongoing efforts to modernise its power distribution system.

Talking to Business Recorder, Gilani emphasised IESCO’s commitment to adopting innovative, customer-centric technologies in the power sector, aimed at providing timely and high-quality services to its consumers.

The newly-installed AMI meters —designed to ensure 100 percent accurate and timely readings—represent a transformative shift towards greater operational transparency and improved customer service.

The installation drive is progressing rapidly, with 97 per cent of connections with a load of 41 kW or more across the IESCO region now equipped with AMI meters.

These smart meters offer several key benefits, including: (i) automated complaint registration;(ii) real-time monitoring of electricity consumption; (iii) reduction in line losses; (iv) detection and prevention of electricity theft; and (iv) improved bill recovery rates

Additionally, the system is expected to help reduce transformer overloading and enhance the overall stability of the distribution network.

“This project is a game-changer for the power sector,” Gilani stated. “It is designed to boost system efficiency and foster a stronger, more transparent relationship between IESCO and its consumers.”

While the current focus is on Rawalpindi City and Cantt Circles, the AMI rollout is set to expand across the entire IESCO region, setting a new benchmark for service excellence in Pakistan’s power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector IESCO Syed Mohsin Raza Gilani AMI meters

Comments

200 characters

Pindi City and Cantt Circles: IESCO installs over 884,000 AMI meters

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories