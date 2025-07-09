Pindi City and Cantt Circles: IESCO installs over 884,000 AMI meters

ISLAMABAD: Syed Mohsin Raza Gilani, project director of IESCO’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), has announced the successful installation of over 884,000 AMI meters in Rawalpindi City and Cantt Circles.

This milestone marks a significant step in IESCO’s ongoing efforts to modernise its power distribution system.

Talking to Business Recorder, Gilani emphasised IESCO’s commitment to adopting innovative, customer-centric technologies in the power sector, aimed at providing timely and high-quality services to its consumers.

The newly-installed AMI meters —designed to ensure 100 percent accurate and timely readings—represent a transformative shift towards greater operational transparency and improved customer service.

The installation drive is progressing rapidly, with 97 per cent of connections with a load of 41 kW or more across the IESCO region now equipped with AMI meters.

These smart meters offer several key benefits, including: (i) automated complaint registration;(ii) real-time monitoring of electricity consumption; (iii) reduction in line losses; (iv) detection and prevention of electricity theft; and (iv) improved bill recovery rates

Additionally, the system is expected to help reduce transformer overloading and enhance the overall stability of the distribution network.

“This project is a game-changer for the power sector,” Gilani stated. “It is designed to boost system efficiency and foster a stronger, more transparent relationship between IESCO and its consumers.”

While the current focus is on Rawalpindi City and Cantt Circles, the AMI rollout is set to expand across the entire IESCO region, setting a new benchmark for service excellence in Pakistan’s power sector.

