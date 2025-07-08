BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Pakistan

Pakistan approves four potential bidders for struggling national airline PIA

  • Govt has been seeking to sell 51-100% stake in struggling national airline to raise funds and reform cash-draining, state-owned enterprises as envisaged under $7 billion IMF programme
Reuters Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 09:40pm

The Pakistani government said on Tuesday it had approved four parties to potentially bid for a stake in debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Pakistan has been seeking to sell a 51-100% stake in the struggling national airline to raise funds and reform cash-draining, state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

It would be the country’s first major privatisation in nearly two decades.

Among the bidding groups, one is a consortium of major industrial firms Lucky Cement, Hub Power Holdings, Kohat Cement and Metro Ventures.

Another is led by investment firm Arif Habib Corp , and includes fertiliser producer Fatima Fertilizer , private education operator The City School, and real estate firm Lake City Holdings.

PIA privatisation: EoIs due today for up to 100% stake

Additionally, Fauji Fertilizer Company and Pakistani airline Airblue have been approved to bid for PIA.

“The pre-qualified parties will now proceed to the buy-side due diligence phase,” Pakistan’s Privatisation Minister Muhammad Ali said in a statement.

The review process is set to last two to two-and-a-half months, with final bidding and negotiations anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, Ali previously told Reuters.

The country’s privatisation ministry also said that the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation approved the transaction structure for the Roosevelt Hotel located in New York, including options for both outright sale and long-term lease.

From the Roosevelt Hotel, Pakistan is expecting over $100 million as a first payment during this year, Ali previously told Reuters.

