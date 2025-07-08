Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers meet in Makkah

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in Makkah on Tuesday and they discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson had said Araqchi would visit Saudi Arabia on his way back from Brazil to discuss the peace and security of the region.