BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank announces two-day rate reverse repo auction on July 9

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 08:14pm

India’s central bank said on Tuesday it will conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth one trillion rupees ($11.67 billion) on July 9.

The move follows the central bank’s decision last week to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth 1 trillion rupees, which was held on July 4.

Earlier, on June 24, the RBI scrapped its plan to conduct a 14-day main operation scheduled for June 27, instead announcing a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction.

India bonds end lower on tepid demand for state debt

The RBI’s measured approach to withdrawing banking system liquidity will likely keep overnight interbank lending rates between the policy repo rate and the floor of the policy corridor, analysts said, allowing some policy transmission.

The central bank cut its policy rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points last month, shifted its stance to ‘neutral’, and halted liquidity infusions. It resumed absorption operations on June 27 after overnight rates fell below the policy corridor.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

India central bank announces two-day rate reverse repo auction on July 9

Pakistan to import 500,000MT of sugar, govt says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Over 700 ‘dangerous’ buildings in Karachi pose threat to lives, says ABAD chairman

‘$50mn in FDI’: CCP approves 69 merger and acquisition in FY2024-25

PM Shehbaz pledges inclusive economic policy in meeting with top business leaders

Sindh govt okays Rs10.56bn interest-free loan to provide water to DHA

PTA, Meta collaborate on digital counterterrorism workshop

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan Wednesday, source says

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Read more stories