BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks mixed on US tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf equities ended mixed on Tuesday, with investors exercising caution over U.S. trade policies after President Donald Trump announced steep import levies on several trading partners and pushed the tariff deadline to August 1.

While Gulf economies were spared from immediate measures, Trump had earlier announced plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries aligning with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS bloc, which includes the UAE. Saudi Arabia, while not a BRICS member, attended a BRICS meeting in April.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, ending a four-day winning streak as most sectors closed in red. ACWA Power Company slid 3.4%, while Al Rajhi Bank fell 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets -retreated after gaining nearly 2% in the previous session on tariff concerns and a higher-than-expected increase in OPEC+ output planned for August.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.1%, after reaching a 17-year peak the previous day, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties dropping 0.7%.

Most Gulf markets gain on US trade progress

In Abu Dhabi, the index was marginally up.

Qatar’s benchmark index added 0.3%, supported by a 1.1% rise in the Qatar Islamic Bank.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s stock exchange said it had suspended trading on Tuesday, citing ongoing disruptions affecting brokerage firms’ ability to communicate efficiently across the trading system, a day after a fire broke out in a telecoms data centre in Cairo.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    dropped 0.5% to 11,294
 ABU DHABI       added 0.1% to 10,012
 DUBAI           eased 0.1% to 5,794
 QATAR           firmed 0.3% to 10,834
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.7% to 1,961
 OMAN            slipped 0.5% to 4,554
 KUWAIT          increased 0.2% to 9,213
-----------------------------------------
Gulf stock Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf stocks mixed on US tariff uncertainty

Pakistan to import 500,000MT of sugar, govt says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

‘$50mn in FDI’: CCP approves 69 merger and acquisition in FY2024-25

Sindh govt okays Rs10.56bn interest-free loan to provide water to DHA

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan Wednesday, source says

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer PSPC absorbs NSPC in strategic merger

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Read more stories