BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Kerala state seeks $1.1 billion in compensation from MSC over oil spill

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s southern state of Kerala has sued Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company and sought $1.1 billion in compensation after one of its container vessels sank and leaked fuel into the Arabian Sea in May.

The high court in Kerala issued an order late on Monday asking port authorities to effect “the arrest, seizure and detention” of another MSC ship anchored in the Vizhinjam Port in the state until it deposits securities for the claim amount.

MSC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. An Indian government statement in May said the company had appointed a marine services company for oil removal and environmental clean up.

On May 25, Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA3 ship travelling from Vizhinjam on India’s southern tip to Kochi had capsized. The incident had resulted in leaking fuel and releasing cargo, some of which contained hazardous material.

The incident “has resulted in massive pollution of Kerala’s marine ecosystem, with oil slicks and floating cargo causing serious detriment to the environment, coastal fisheries and public health,” the state government said in its court filing, which is not public but was reviewed by Reuters.

After the May incident, the state government asked local fishermen to avoid going into the sea and distributed cash and food relief to around 105,518 families involved with fishing industry.

India Kerala Arabian Sea

Comments

200 characters

India’s Kerala state seeks $1.1 billion in compensation from MSC over oil spill

Pakistan achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer PSPC absorbs NSPC in strategic merger

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Nawaz returns as Pakistan announce T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

United Brands Limited appoints Zubair Razzak as CEO

Read more stories