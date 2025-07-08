BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India aims to import about 10% of its cooking gas from US from 2026, say sources

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 04:33pm

NEW DELHI: India plans to source about 10% of its cooking gas imports from the U.S. beginning in 2026 as part of a broader effort to boost energy purchases to narrow its trade gap with Washington, four industry refining sources familiar with the matter said.

The world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer relies heavily on Middle Eastern producers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with more than 90% of its roughly 20.5 million metric tons of imports in 2024 coming from the region.

LPG is a mix of propane and butane used for cooking fuel and is mainly imported by state retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp and sold at a subsidised price to households.

India had rarely bought U.S. LPG in the past due to higher freight costs, but state retailers began buying U.S. LPG in May after China imposed retaliatory import tariffs on U.S. propane.

India plans to eliminate import tax on U.S. propane and butane used for making LPG, sources previously told Reuters.

India has pledged to increase U.S. energy purchases by $10 billion to $25 billion in the near future and the two nations in February agreed to target $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

India ready for trade deals but not to meet deadlines, minister says

India’s import of U.S. oil has more than doubled this year, data obtained from sources showed.

“We are looking to the U.S. as a reliable alternative source of both crude and LPG. We need to diversify our sources of LPG,” said one of the sources who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.

India has been diversifying its crude oil suppliers to reduce geopolitical risks and support its growing refining capacity. However, its LPG suppliers remain concentrated in the Middle East, typically purchased on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Chinese import tariffs on U.S. propane, currently at 10%, have opened up arbitrage opportunities for Indian buyers, further incentivising a shift toward U.S. cargoes, a second source said.

“We would prefer to import from the U.S. on a delivered basis to mitigate freight risks — similar to how we already buy U.S. crude,” he said.

Indian state refiners are seeing annual LPG demand growth of about 5% to 6%, with total imports projected to rise to 22 million tonnes to 23 million tonnes by 2026, two of the sources said.

India’s oil ministry and the three state fuel retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pricing will be key to determining the exact volume of U.S. LPG imports, a third industry source said.

The International Energy Agency expects India’s LPG demand to grow at an average of 2.5% between 2024 and 2030, reaching 1.2 million barrels per day, or roughly 37.7 million tonnes.

India LPG LPG sector India US trade india us trade deal cooking gas cooking fuel

Comments

200 characters

India aims to import about 10% of its cooking gas from US from 2026, say sources

Pakistan achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan Wednesday, source says

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan’s banknotes manufacturer PSPC absorbs NSPC in strategic merger

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Nawaz returns as Pakistan announce T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Read more stories