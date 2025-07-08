BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 03:59pm

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for a comprehensive action plan to increase agricultural production and accelerate agricultural reforms in Pakistan.

The prime minister gave these directives while chairing a review meeting regarding matters pertaining to the agriculture sector, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, agriculture experts, and other senior relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed on last year’s production of major Rabi and Kharif crops, challenges faced by farmers, future strategy and proposals, progress on the implementation of government reforms, and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

The PM directed authorities that a short- and long-term comprehensive plan be presented for the provision of modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, geographic planning of crops, and easy loan access for farmers.

He said that a comprehensive plan be formulated—after detailed consultation with provincial governments—for cotton cultivation in new suitable areas, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, considering rainfall patterns and other climatic changes.

He said agricultural research centres should be made more active to improve the per-acre yield of crops. Moreover, public-private partnerships should be ensured in agricultural research centres to promote modern research.

The prime minister also sought a plan to include biofuels in the country’s energy mix.

He also directed the presentation of a roadmap for the development of small- and medium-scale agri-based industries to produce export-grade products through value addition of agricultural commodities.

“All necessary support be provided to farmers to grow profitable crops and make Pakistan self-sufficient in food security,” he said.

