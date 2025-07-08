United Brands Limited appoints Zubair Razzak as CEO

United Brands Limited (UBDL) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Zubair Razzak Palwala as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The development was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company said that the appointment was made after Syed Nadeem Ahmed resigned from his position as the CEO

UBDL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1965 as Batlay Match Industries Limited.

The company rebranded itself as UDL Industries Limited in 1987 and consequently as United Brands Limited in 2006.

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of consumer goods and allied products.