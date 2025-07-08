BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.22%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
FCCL 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.93%)
HUBC 141.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.1%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
NBP 121.22 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
PAEL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.68%)
POWER 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
PPL 172.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
PREMA 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
PTC 25.27 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.25%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.65%)
SSGC 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.35%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
TRG 57.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.87%)
BR100 13,524 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 39,727 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025
Business & Finance

United Brands Limited appoints Zubair Razzak as CEO

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 03:37pm

United Brands Limited (UBDL) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Zubair Razzak Palwala as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The development was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company said that the appointment was made after Syed Nadeem Ahmed resigned from his position as the CEO

UBDL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1965 as Batlay Match Industries Limited.

The company rebranded itself as UDL Industries Limited in 1987 and consequently as United Brands Limited in 2006.

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of consumer goods and allied products.

psx companies PSX notice United Brands Limited UBDL

Comments

200 characters

