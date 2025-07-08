BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Spain sweep aside Belgium 6-2 at Women's Euros

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 01:58pm
Photo: Reuters

THUN: Striker Alexia Putellas scored twice for world champions Spain as they shook off a slow start to beat Belgium 6-2 in their Women’s Euros Group B clash on Monday, a result that will guarantee the Spaniards’ progress to the knockout stage if Portugal fail to beat Italy later in the day.

On a chilly, windswept evening far removed from the recent Swiss heatwave, Putellas blasted Spain into the lead, picking up the ball after some deft one-touch passing and lashing it into the net in the 22nd minute with a characteristically powerful left-foot shot.

The lead lasted only a couple of minutes as the Belgians went up the field and won a corner, which Justine Vanhaevermaet headed home at the near post but, despite struggling to maintain a consistent rhythm, Spain managed to take a lead into the break after Irene Paredes scored with a towering header from a corner in the 39th minute.

Recently returned from a health scare, Aitana Bonmati came on for Vicky Lopez at halftime and almost scored four minutes later but instead Belgium levelled again in the 50th minute, with Hannah Eurlings running on to a long ball and slotting home.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but after a lengthy VAR review Eurlings was found to have been onside when the ball was played.

Mexico beat US 2-1 to win 10th Gold Cup title

Belgium’s joy was short-lived as Esther Gonzalez restored Spain’s lead a minute later, with Spain finally beginning to show their class.

Mariona Caldentey’s fourth goal for Spain in the 61st minute put them at ease and they began to toy with the Belgians, with a brilliant curled effort from Claudia Pina in the 81st minute effectively ending the contest.

There was still time for Putellas to net her second goal four minutes from time to put Spain top of the group on six points and leave the Belgians, who lost their opening game against Italy 1-0, on the brink of elimination.

“I’m happy because the important thing is to win. We don’t like conceding goals. If you concede two goals, that’s something we need to correct,” Spain captain Paredes said.

“We’ve been good, we struggled to find our rhythm, we were imprecise at the start. Once we got into the rhythm, we were at our best.”

Despite the sluggish start and the concession of two goals, Spain coach Montserrat Tome was pleased with how her players managed to solve the problems posed by the Belgians, especially the substitutes who were brought on in the second half.

“We have a luxury of having so many options, because this allows us to create solutions depending on the moment,” she told reporters.

“As for goals, I believe the activity is very high, we are generating chances, we are scoring goals which is very good, this gives us confidence.”

Tome said playmaker Bonmati had fully recovered and could have started but that the team were going to take it slowly with her.

“We must be patient to see the progression. According to the medical team she’s fine but we don’t want to risk it. She’s a key player,” she said.

