BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
BOP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
DGKC 168.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.52%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.03%)
NBP 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.06%)
PAEL 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.51%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.78%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.6%)
PRL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.59%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 83.5 (0.62%)
BR30 40,078 Increased By 335.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 134,102 Increased By 731.8 (0.55%)
KSE30 40,876 Increased By 170.4 (0.42%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may inch higher tracking US peers, oil

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to rise marginally in early deals on Tuesday, in line with the uptick in US Treasury yields and oil prices.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is expected to trade between 6.29% and 6.31%, a trader at a private bank said, after closing at 6.2933% on Monday.

The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond ended at 5.9472%.

“Bonds should trade with a bearish bias today, as Treasury yields and oil prices, both have risen, while locally there is no major positive driver to offset that,” the trader said.

US Treasury yields rose on Monday as President Donald Trump announced tariffs on numerous trading partners, including a 25% levy on imports from Japan and South Korea beginning August 1.

Yields have been on an uptrend as traders pared bets on the quantum of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year after jobs data for June on Thursday showed employers added more jobs than economists had forecast.

Meanwhile, oil prices also rise as signs of strong demand outweighed the impact from a higher-than-expected output hike for August from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

Back home, traders continue to eye the next action from the Reserve Bank of India on liquidity management, as banking system liquidity surplus remains above 4 trillion rupees ($46.66 billion), with overnight rates moving below the floor of the monetary policy corridor.

On Friday, the RBI conducted a seven-day variable rate reverse repo for just 1 trillion rupees, despite a liquidity surplus of more than 4 trillion rupees and overnight rates hovering near the floor of the policy corridor.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields may inch higher tracking US peers, oil

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil eases as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories