BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
BOP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
DGKC 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.75%)
FCCL 46.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
GCIL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.54%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.92%)
MLCF 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.15%)
NBP 122.31 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.7%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
POWER 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.69%)
PRL 33.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.27%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.06 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.8%)
SSGC 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.92%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.97%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
TRG 58.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 13,618 Increased By 70.9 (0.52%)
BR30 40,100 Increased By 357.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 134,094 Increased By 723.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 40,869 Increased By 163.9 (0.4%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan hits two-week low on renewed US tariff worries, prompts state bank buying

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:44am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan briefly weakened to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on renewed investor worries over US tariffs, but it recouped early losses after major state-owned banks stepped in to support the currency.

US President Donald Trump on Monday began telling trade partners - from powerhouse suppliers like Japan and South Korea to minor players - that sharply higher US tariffs will start on August 1.

But China has until August 12 to reach a trade agreement after Washington and Beijing agreed to a framework deal in June that restored a fragile truce.

China warned the Trump administration on Tuesday against reigniting trade tensions by restoring tariffs on its goods next month, and threatened to retaliate against nations that strike deals with the United States to cut China out of supply chains.

“Trade tensions are coming back to the fore,” Morgan Stanley economists, led by Chetan Ahya, said in a note.

“This development, plus potential implementation for sectoral tariffs on pharma and semis (pharmaceuticals and semiconductors), China negotiations and the trans-shipment issue suggest that uncertainty will likely persist, weighing on corporate confidence, capex (capital expenditure) and the trade cycle.”

The onshore yuan slipped to 7.1833 per dollar, the weakest level since June 23, before recovering to trade 0.05% firmer at 7.1715 as of 0339 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart was up about 0.11% in Asian trade to 7.1713. Major state banks quickly emerged in the onshore spot market in the morning to sell dollars and trim the initial yuan losses, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1534 per dollar, 238 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1772.

The gap between the official fixing and market projections was the widest since June 18, with some currency traders interpreting it as an official sign that authorities want to keep the currency stable without rapid moves in either direction.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Separately, China will support more onshore investors to invest in offshore bonds and expand the scope of the Bond Connect scheme to include non-banking institutions, a senior PBOC official said on Tuesday.

China's yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan hits two-week low on renewed US tariff worries, prompts state bank buying

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories